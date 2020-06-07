Babar Azam needs to bring out his expressions on the field like Virat Kohli: Aamer Sohail

Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail reckoned that Babar Azam needs to pick Indian skipper Virat Kohli's on-field aggressive attitude and inspire his teammates while creating a good dressing room atmosphere in a bid to become a great leader.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran of 47 Tests and 156 ODIs explained what made Kohli a great player.

"This is a very important thing. There are big players. There are individually great players but there is no use for the team due to their greatness," Aamer Sohail said.

"When you are talking about greatness in Pakistan cricket, the first player that comes to your mind in Javed Miandad. He is great because he helped increase the level of players around him. When you have a long partnership with him, you get inspired, you want to improve more.

"That is what Virat Kohli has done. People around him are raising the levels of their game. This is why Kohli has the 'great player' tag.

"If you talk about Babar Azam, he has all these qualities. He has the talent, he has the desire to become better and he is coachable.

"He has to make his teammates better. For that, he has to work hard and improve his level of the game. Along with that he has to inspire the other players. He has to give confidence to the other players. He has to give confidence to others.

"He has helped create a good environment. If you see, India has a very good dressing room environment."

Babar versus Kohli has been a new addition to the list of player comparisons in world cricket. Such has been the extent that even Pakistan's white-ball skipper has been asked about the debate on which he opined that he doesn't want to be compared to the Indian skipper as they have different approaches towards the game.

Sohail feels Babar is very calm and composed on the field and he wants him to bring out his aggressive attitude as it would benefit him in the long run.

"They both have quite similar attitudes, and have the will to perform. Virat Kohli looks to be quite aggressive on the field but Babar Azam looks to be calm and collected on the field. Maybe, Kohli is showing from outside that he is aggressive, but he is very calm from inside, just to create that fear.

"I feel Babar also needs to bring out his expressions on the field. He troubles bowlers with his batting, but if he brings this attitude on the field, it will certainly benefit him in a longer run," Sohail said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage