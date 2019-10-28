Monday, October 28, 2019
     
Mitchell Starc to miss 2nd Sri Lanka T20I due to brother's wedding

Mitchell Starc has been allowed to leave the camp and will join the squad on Thursday once his brother Brandon Starc has tied the knot.

Melbourne Published on: October 28, 2019 14:28 IST
Mitchell Starc to miss 2nd Sri Lanka T20I due to brother's wedding

Left-arm Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka scheduled to be played on Wednesday to attend his brother's wedding.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Starc has been allowed to leave the camp and will join the squad on Thursday once his brother Brandon -- a world-class high jumper -- has tied the knot.

Starc is likely to be replaced by Billy Stanlake at The Gabba. Sean Abbott, a new addition to the squad to replace the injured Andrew Tye, is the other option the hosts could turn to as they look to wrap up the three-match series.

In the first T20I played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, Australia rode on powerful performances from David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell to register a commanding 134 run win over Sri Lanka.

Starc in that match finished with figures of 2/16 from his four overs and helped Australia restrict the visitors to 99/9 in their full quota of 20 overs.

