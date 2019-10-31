Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn Maxwell takes indefinite break from cricket to deal with 'mental health issues'

Glenn Maxwell is set to take an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health issues and will, therefore, miss the third T20I against Sri Lanka and the subsequently the Pakistan series.

Maxwell showed devastating form in the first match of the series against Sri Lanka, smashing 62 off 28 balls in Adelaide but didn't get a chance to bat in the second game at Brisbane.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff," Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said on Maxwell's decision to take the time off.

The executive general manager of the national teams Ben Oliver also backed Maxwell's decision and said that everyone will work together to ensure Maxwell is fine and returns soon.

"The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game.

"We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time. He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It's important we look after Glenn and all our players."

D'Arcy Short will replace him for the last T20I in the squad ahead of the third and final T20I against the Lankans in Melbourne. Australia already lead the series 2-0.

The three-match series against Pakistan will start in Sydney on Sunday.