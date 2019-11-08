Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Watch AUS vs PAK live match online on SonyLIV, PTV, JioTV, Ten Sports

Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Watch AUS vs PAK live cricket match online on SonyLiv

Australia have started their road to next year's home T20I World Cup in dominant fashion. They have looked strong in all the departments and look like a well-balanced side. Skipper, Aaron Finch though would like to keep his troops grounded and will look to win consecutive T20I series of their cricketing summer. There will surely be a change as Pat Cummins has been rested. It will be interesting to see who will replace him. Sean Abbott or Billy Stanlake? Pakistan, on the other hand, are the no.1 ranked T20I side but have not looked like one for some time now. This series, in particular, has been a dreadful one so far.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 3rd T20I:

When is Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I?

Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I will be played on November 8 (Friday).

When will Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I start?

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will start at 02:00 PM IST

Where is Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I being played?

Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I is being played at Perth Stadium, Perth.

Where can you watch Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Online?

You can watch Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match online on SonyLIV, AirtelTV and JioTV. You can also live stream Australia vs Pakistan match free online on Kayo Sports with 14-days trial pack.

Where can you watch Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live TV Telecast?

You can watch Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I on Sony SIX.

What are the squads for Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I?

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Musa