Steve Smith takes sly dig at former players during Australia's net session. Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith takes sly dig at former players during Australia's net session

Former Australia captain Steve Smith was in a joking mood and he had a good time in front of the cameras as the Aussies got down to business ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on Friday.

Smith, who was wearing one of the golden helmets, which has returned for the first time since 2000-01, was in a jovial mood during the net sessions and took a sly dig at the former players for playing slow.

In a video posted by cricketaustralia on Twitter, Smith could be seen saying if wearing these helmets would mean batting slow.

"Now that we wear these helmets, do we strike at 60? 70? 10 overs, four maidens... 2/30. Lucky the game has evolved," said Smith jokingly before hitting some balls in the nets.

A few past players won't be too happy with these comments from @stevesmith49! 😂 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/bs53R8NvjP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 11, 2020

Australia, on Wednesday, unveiled the retro helmets, which they will wear along with the retro kits that they wore during the 1999 World Cup in England. The Aussies will wear the golden helmets for the first time in 19 years and the likes of David Warner, Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short posed with them ahead of the game in Sydney on Friday.

From a memorable World Cup to an iconic video game - 1999 was a great year for cricket! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/tW9l9xT9bw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 10, 2020

However, it is not just Australia, who are getting retro kits. New Zealand will also be seen wearing their teal and black jerseys of the old in the three-match series.

New Zealand's retro kits for the Australia tour 😍 pic.twitter.com/SFZji0aHfI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 10, 2020

The three games will be played on March 13 and 15 at Sydney and at the Bellerive Oval on March 18.