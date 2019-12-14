Australia vs New Zealand: Josh Hazlewood to no longer bowl in Perth Test due to hamstring injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Josh Hazlewood to no longer bowl in Perth Test due to hamstring injury

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has suffered a hamstring strain and will not bowl in the rest of the Perth Test against New Zealand. Hazlewood pulled up short in the final session of day two and left the pitch immediately and did not return.

His participation in the remainder of the three-Test series against the Black Caps remains unknown and his recovery will be monitored in the coming weeks.

With only 12 days remaining before the annual Boxing Day Test gets at the MCG, which is shortly followed by the New Year's Test in Sydney, it is unclear if he will be able to take part in any of the upcoming games.

Ricky Ponting said on Friday that the 28-year-old's summer could be over after seeing him leave the ground.

"Looking at that I reckon it could be his summer over," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"Just looking at his reaction you could tell he thinks it's quite a serious one.

"The three New Zealand Test matches aren't that far apart so we'll keep our fingers crossed and hope it's not too serious.

"It's a huge blow in the game for the Aussies."

This is the second injury in the match with Kiwi debutant Lockie Ferguson also being ruled out of the game because of a calf strain on day one. Ferguson bowled 11 overs in extreme heat on Thursday before an MRI scan revealed a muscle-tendon strain in his right calf that ensured he doesn't get to bowl in the remainder of the match.