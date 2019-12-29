WATCH: Touch of class from Kane Williamson, thanks travelling New Zealand fans at MCG

Image Source : TWITTER Kane Williamson with the New Zealand fans

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson once again won the hearts of global cricket fans with a heartwarming gesture for all the travelling Black Caps fan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. New Zealand were once again hammered by Australia in the second Test by 247 runs in the three-game series as they lost the contest 2-0.

Despite a heavy defeat and a subsequent series loss in Australia, Williamson remained gracious as always and made his way towards the crowd and thanked all the New Zealand fans from home for their love and support.

"I know we are circled by authorities, and I hope you are all behaving. But the support around this Test match has truly been special and the guys hugely appreciate it. I imagine footballers feel a little bit like this, despite the result. But passion has been truly inspiring. We want to thank you guys," Williamson told the New Zealand fans at the MCG.

A touch of class from Kane Williamson, who goes out of his way to thank the travelling New Zealand fans at the MCG 👏



via @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/GY5uBfNV4M — Cricket Shouts (@crickshouts) December 29, 2019

Talking about the match, New Zealand were set a target of an improbable 488 and Australia made a quick impact with pacer James Pattinson (3-35) doing the early damage. He ran through the Kiwi top-order lineup, dismissing skipper Williamson for a duck while Ross Taylor was bowled for two. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon bagged four wickets to guide Paine- Australia's closer to a win at the MCG. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 240 in its second innings in 71 overs, after being bundled for 148 in its first innings.

New Zealand's only two positives from the match were Neil Wagner's seven-fer from 55.2 overs and Tom Blundell's century.