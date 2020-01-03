Australia vs New Zealand: Marnus Labuschagne slams first century of new decade

Image Source : AP Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored a brilliant hundred against New Zealand on the first day of the third and final Test.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne became the first batsman to score a century in the new decade during the third Test against New Zealand. The 25-year-old batsman remained unbeaten on 130 at the end of day's play as Australia remained solid at 283/3 on Day 1 of the match.

Australia have already secured the three-match series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

This was Labuschange's fourth century in five Test matches of the Australian summer, as he continued on his brilliant form.

The batsman is also the highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship so far. In 9 Tests, Labuschagne has scored 1105 runs at a staggering average of 85. This included four centuries and six fifties.

On Day 1 of the Test, Labuschagne arrived at the crease after Joe Burns was dismissed cheaply on 18. The batsman forged a 56-run partnership with David Warner (45) before putting a 156-run stand for the fourth wicket with Steve Smith.

Labuschage celebrated his first hundred at the SCG — 12 months after his shock selection at No. 3 against India at the same venue — by raising both arms to the crowd before embracing batting partner Smith, who had reached his half-century two overs prior. His stylish century came off 163 balls with eight boundaries and one six.

The 25-year-old remained unbeaten on 130 alongside Mathew Wade, who had scored 22 off 30 deliveries at the end of the play.

Incidentally, for the fourth consecutive time, an Australian batsman has hit the first century of a new decade. While Mark Taylor slammed the first century of 1990s, Justin Langer reached the feat in 2000s, while another left-handed batsman Michael Hussey scored the first ton of 2010s.