Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia to field unchanged XI for Perth Test against New Zealand

Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed on Wednesday that the playing XI, which featured in the demolition of Pakistan in the two-match Test series, will also play against the Black Caps in Perth.

"We've been playing some really good cricket, happy with the way it's going so we're trying to get a consistent team together and as I touched on after Adelaide, the great thing is we've got guys that are performing really well," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"That's what we wanted so we're going to go with the same team," he added.

He further said Paine the 'horses for courses' selection policy might return for the back end of the New Zealand series.

"All the (fast bowlers) are fit, healthy, going really well," he said.

"We had a reasonable break in between these Tests, so I think it's something we'll probably look at Melbourne, Sydney, those Test matches, they're a bit tighter together.

"Our attack's been awesome. We've got a few guys here - James Pattinson, Michael Neser - that are ready to go if required.

"But at the moment the three big fellas are fit and firing," he added.

Australia have been in great form in recent times as they thrashed Pakistan within four days of both the Test they played recently. They had won the first Test by an innings and five runs at The Gabba while they bettered their performance in the second game by winning the match by an innings and 48 runs at the Adelaide Oval.

New Zealand are also coming on the back of a Test-series win against England back home.

Australia XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.