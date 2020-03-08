Image Source : @LEGENDSSRI/TWITTER Live Streaming Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Watch T20 Road Safety World Series online on Voot

Live Streaming Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: The Sri Lanka Legends led by Tillakaratne Dilshan will take on the Australia Legends led by Brett Lee in the second game of the Road Safety World Series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai under the lights. While Dilshan will return to bat in an unorthodox yet entertaining style, Marvan Atapattu will turn back the clock with his classical batting. Romesh Kaluwitharana, who recently said that he would have enjoyed if T20s was in his time, will also feature in the team. Brad Haddin is one of the more high profile names featuring in the Australian side among the batsmen. Apart from him, Brad Hodge and Lee are the players with more international experience with them.

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 2nd T20 Cricket Match will be played on March 8 (Sunday).

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 2nd T20 Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

You can watch Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 2nd T20 Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on Jio TV, Voot App

You can watch Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match on Colors Cineplex and DD Sports in India

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brad Haddin, Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura