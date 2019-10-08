Australia announce T20I squad for series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia has named a full-strength T20I squad, which also sees the return of Steve Smith and David Warner in the shortest format of the game.

Cricket Australia announced their T20I squad for their upcoming T20I series at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in October and November.

The side sees a return of David Warner and Steve Smith in the shortest format, while other senior cricketers like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have also been named in the squad.

This is Australia's first limited-overs appearance since the 2019 World Cup, and will kickstart their preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil in 2020. Aaron Finch continues to captain the side.

However, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh were some of the notable absentees from the squad. While Warner is set to resume his duties as an opener, Andrew Tye, Ben McDermott and Ashton Agar make a return to the side.

Here's the full squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa