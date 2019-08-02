Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry becomes No.1 all-rounder in Women's T20Is rankings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry becomes No.1 all-rounder in T20Is

Australia's Ellyse Perry has become the top-ranked all-rounder in the ICC Women's T20I rankings after a standout performance in the series against England, which the visiting side won 2-1.

Perry scored 114 runs including an unbeaten 60 in the final match and finished with three wickets in the series to overtake West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor. Perry is now 12 points ahead of Taylor at a career-high 398 points and at the top of the table for the first time since October 2017.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards heaped the ultimate praise on her.

According to her, when Perry will retire, she will end as the G.O.A.T. in women's cricket.

"I loved playing against her and she's definitely improved a lot since I stopped playing. She wants to win, and it's something, sometimes you can't coach. That's something very special about her. She's so competitive and hates getting out and that's a good thing. She values her wicket, but, equally, she knows her game very well. You knew then she'd become an unbelievable batter. She was mainly a bowler in my career, and now we see what an unbelievable all-rounder she is, and the greatest female player we're ever going to see.

"In one skill alone, in terms of bowling or batting, she'd be a great. And she's getting better and better with age. She's only 28, it's quite scary, really, to think what she can achieve in the next few years," Edwards told ICC.

Australia captain Meg Lanning is another major gainer in the latest rankings update carried out on Thursday.

Lanning, who recorded the best ever T20I score of 133 not out in the first match in Chelmsford and aggregated 178 runs in the series, has moved up two places to take second slot in the ranking for batters led by New Zealand's Suzie Bates.