AUS vs PAK, D/N Test: David Warner breaks Virender Sehwag's tally with 23rd century as opener

Image Source : TWITTER David Warner scored his 23rd Test century on Friday

David Warner continued with his prolific form this summer in Australia with yet another triple-figure mark. On Friday, under the Adelaide night sky, Warner leapt in joy once again as he notched up his 23rd Test century and second in the series, against Pakistan in the second Test. He had earlier scored 154 against Azhar Ali-led visiting side in Brisbane to help Australia take a comfortable 1-0 lead in the two-game series. With the century in Adelaide, Warner broke Indian veteran Virender Sehwag's record to join some of the great openers in Test cricket.

Warner's 23rd Test century helped him surpass Sehwag and Geoffrey Boycott's tally of 22 to stand fifth in the list of most hundreds in Test cricket by an opener. Sunil Gavaskar leads the list with 33 centuries followed by Alastair Cook (31), Matthew Hayden (30) and Graeme Smith (27).

Here are some of the other records Warner scripted with his 23rd Test century...

5 Warner now has five centuries in an Australia versus Pakistan Test match and stands joint-second alongside Ricky Ponting among Aussies. Allan Border and Greg Chappell stand atop with six centuries each. He, however, is the fastest ever to amass five Test centuries against Pakistan having done it in just 11 innings, surpassing Rahul Dravid's record of 17.

17 Warner has equalled Michael Clarke's tally of centuries in Australia. The two stand fourth in the list behind Ponting (23), Hayden (21) and Don Bradman (18).

41 Warner now has moved past Hayden to stand second among Aussies with most international centuries. Ponting stands atop with 70 hundreds. Overall, he is ranked 15th on the list.

6 Warner is now the sixth batsman to amass 300-plus runs in day-night Tests. He is now the fourth-highest run-getter in the format (at the time of writing).