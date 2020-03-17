Asking Virat Kohli to mellow down makes no sense, India need a captain like him: Madan Lal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE File image of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's aggression on the field has impressed many and displeased others over the course of his 12-year-long career. But for Madan Lal, the newly-announced head of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, he reckons that Kohli should not be asked but mellow down his aggression as Indian cricket team needs a captain of his demeanour.

Of late, Kohli's aggressive nature was seen during the two-match Test series in New Zealand last month where the Indian captain was spotted giving a fiery send-off to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. And it came as a surprise to the fraternity given that the two skippers share a good rapport. When asked about the same in the post-match presser, he asked the journalist to not create controversies.

"I don't understand why people in India are asking him to mellow down," Lal was quoted as saying by the Times of India. "First everyone wanted a very aggressive captain and now you want Kohli to stop his aggressive streak. I love the way he is on the field. Earlier, people used to say that Indians are not aggressive; now that we've become aggressive people question that and ask why we are so aggressive. I enjoy Kohli's aggression; we need a captain like him."

Kohli ended the series with just 38 runs in four innings. And amassed only 228 runs in the enhtire tour of New Zealand with only one half-century score, his worst overseas tour since the 2014 horror of England.

"He was out of form," Lal said. "You can say it was a loss of confidence. That (the New Zealand tour) doesn't take anything away from him. He is still the world's best player. At times, technical flaws come in and you then try harder and harder but still you don't come out of it. It happens to the best of players."

The rise in coronavirus concern has left India's future fixtures blank. In fact, their ODI series against South Africa was called off after the opener in Dharamsala was washed out. Even the domestic matches have been put on hold while IPL 2020 has been suspended until April 15.