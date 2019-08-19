'Ashes have kept Test cricket alive,' says Sourav Ganguly after Lord's draw

Former Indian skipper seems to be mighty impressed with the standard of cricket being played in the ongoing Ashes Test series between England and Australia which has so far seen a nervy battle between the arch-rivals.
After an emphatic 251-run win for Australia in the Ashes opener in Edgbaston, England -- the newly crowned World Champions -- had only revenge in their minds in the second Test at Lord's which ended in a tense draw on Sunday.
Despite the rains which took away quite a big chunk of the Lord's Test, the match lived up to the expectations, thanks to cold-blooded spells from Jofra Archer and brave resistance from the Aussie batsmen.
Ganguly believes that it's now up to the other teams to raise their standards and keep the red-ball cricket alive.
"The Ashes series has kept Test cricket alive...up to rest of the world to raise their standard," Ganguly tweeted late on Sunday.
With a 1-0 lead for the visitors, Australia and England will now lock horns in the third Test beginning Thursday at Headingley, Leeds.