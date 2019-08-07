Ashes | England suffer another blow with Olly Stone out of action for two weeks

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Olly Stone

The England cricket team face another setback as Olly Stone has been ruled out for two weeks after picking up an injury in his lower back while training on Tuesday in Edgbaston.

Stone, who recently made his Test debut for England in the one-off Test against Ireland in July, had earlier been released from the Ashes squad to participate in the T20 Blast, but has now been sidelined.

The news comes a day after star pacer James Anderson was ruled out of the second Test at Lord's against Australia which begins August 14.

"It's really disappointing for Olly that he's been ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury," the club's official website quoted Paul Farbrace, Sports Director at Warwickshire CCC, as saying.

Farbrace informed that Stone will undergo a scan to know about the full course of treatment.

"At the moment there's a bit of inflammation, but he will undergo a scan later this afternoon so that we know the full course of treatment that he can undertake with the club's medical team and with the support of the ECB," he said.

"In the meantime, he needs to rest up before he can get his body strong again and ready to deal with the demands of being a fast bowler," Farbrace added.

With Anderson out of the Test and now Stone joining him, Root will likely look to replace the veteran bowler with speedster Jofra Archer, who is yet to make his debut for England in Test cricket. Australia have taken a 1-0 lead after beating the hosts by 251 runs in the first Test in Edgbaston.

(With ANI Inputs)