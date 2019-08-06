Ashes | England's James Anderson ruled out of Lord's Test with calf injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's James Anderson ruled out of Lord's Test with calf injury

England have been dealt a major blow as senior pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the second Test of the Ashes series at Lord's which begins August 14. The visitors imposed their dominance as Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, winning the opening Test in Birmingham by 251 runs on Monday.

Anderson, who first tore his right calf muscle while playing for Lancashire against Durham at Sedburgh on July 2, on Day One of the Edgbaston Test experienced further discomfort during his fourth over of the match and had left the field for treatment.

On Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the 37-year-old underwent an MRI which confirmed that he has suffered a calf injury. "As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the rest of Specsavers Ashes series," the ECB statement said.

Anderson could have been the difference in the first Test, but only went and agonised his injury further after coming out to bat in the second innings of the match. Australia's Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins cleaned house on the last day of the first Test and created history by winning a Test match in Edgbaston after 21 years.

With Anderson ruled out and England left with work to do, captain Joe Root could look to Jofra Archer to bolster their attacking unit till the time Anderson is declared fit.

England are already down after they lost the first Test by a massive margin of 251 runs. In Anderson's absence, it is highly likely that Joe Root will include debutant Jofra Archer in the playing XI.

