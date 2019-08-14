Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
Ashes | 2nd Test: Jofra Archer waits for debut with Day 1 washed out at Lord's

The rain even prevented the toss being held. The forecast is much better on Thursday. With the Test reduced to four days with time added on daily, the follow-on will be 150 runs.

London Published on: August 14, 2019 23:40 IST
Image Source : AP

Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Lord's

The opening day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's was abandoned because of rain on Wednesday, although it eased just long enough for England fast bowler Jofra Archer to receive his Test cap in a ceremony in the middle of the field.

That indicated Archer will make his Test debut when play gets underway. Archer will replace James Anderson, as England's leading wicket-taker was injured.

Australia was set to make at least one change to its fast bowling attack at Lord's, with James Pattinson rested and Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood brought into the tourists' 12-man squad.

Umpires were hoping to have a pitch inspection at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) but were foiled by the rain and later set the toss for 3 PM local (1400 GMT) before the rain returned again and covers were brought back on.

Australia leads the five-Test series 1-0 after a 251-run win at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

