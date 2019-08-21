Ashes | Mitchell Starc's reminder to Tim Paine ahead of Headingley Test: 'The Stark's run the north'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Starc's reminder to Tim Paine ahead of Headingley Test: 'The Stark's run the north'

Mitchell Starc is yet to play a Test in this year's Ashes so far but he is trying his level best to get one go up north of England in Leeds.

Australia have favoured Peter Siddle, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood so far over the left-armer but Starc seemed to have a message for the Australian captain ahead of the third Test at Headingley.

"Starcy has actually told me a few times that the Stark's run the North. He said we'd be foolish not to play him here, he knows the conditions well and he is keen," Paine said.

"He's another one who is ready to go. We'll look at the pitch and make the best decision then. We know the guys on the sidelines are world-class and ready to go. But we do have a bit of a blueprint that we believe can win us the Ashes and that's all we are worried about."

"Normally up here it does quite a bit, especially if there are a bit of overhead conditions," the Australia captain said.

"That wicket looks like it has a tinge of green in it but it looks quite dry underneath again (like Lord's). There's another couple of days before we play, plenty of time to make a decision," he added.

The Aussies have so far looked to contain and limit the bad balls so far and that is not something that suits Starc's style. More of an attacking bowler, the southpaw is more about getting wickets than limiting the damage.

However, Paine added that if need be, they will bring in Starc after seeing the wicket.

