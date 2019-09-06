Ashes 2019 | Ricky Ponting reveals how to get 'genius' Steve Smith out

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting talked about Steve Smith's innings against Australia in the first innings of the fourth Test, and hinted at ways with which English pacers could get him out.

Steve Smith produced another masterclass on Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test, as he smashed a double-century to take Australia to a commanding position. Despite missing a Test, Smith is currently the highest run-getter in the series.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting hailed Smith after his innings, calling him a 'genius'. In a conversation with cricket.com.au, Ponting talked about his innings, and also revealed the one way English pacers could trouble the batsman.

"You hear all sorts of words, ‘genius’ is one that comes to mind," Ponting began.

"A remarkable innings again. It’s his application to what he does. He just doesn’t make any mistakes. His concentration levels are obviously unbelievably good."

Ponting further talked about his manner of dismissals, throwing light on the angle at which English pacers could force Smith.

"He’s only been out nine times lbw in his last 99 innings, so you know if you’re bowling straight you’re not going to get him out.

"The one thing you have to do is try and challenge the outside of his bat. He doesn’t miss it on the inside," revealed Ponting.

The Aussie great also cleared the air over Smith's comparisons with Sir Donald Bradman.

"Even what Smithy is doing now is remarkable, to think how good Bradman must have been to be a third again better than what Steve Smith’s doing at the moment is ridiculous,” he said.

“We’re at the point where Smith and Bradman can not only be used in the same sentence but transposed."