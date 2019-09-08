Ashes 2019 | England in need of another miracle as Australia finish Day 4 on top

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chasing 386 to win, England lost Rory Burns and Joe Root off two consecutive deliveries in the very first over from Pat Cummins, as Australia close in on retaining the Ashes.

Steve Smith ensured Australia couldn't lose, and Pat Cummins ensured England couldn't think of winning.

The fate of the fourth cricket test and the Ashes series still heavily favoured Australia after an eventful fourth day on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Australia set England an unlikely 383 runs and just more than a day to win or save the test, and Cummins undermined the home team's hopes by dismissing Rory Burns and captain Joe Root for ducks in the first over.

Jason Roy defended Cummins' hat trick ball, and from 0-2 after only four deliveries, England reached stumps on 18-2 from seven overs.

With the five-match series at 1-1, Australia can retain the Ashes with victory at Old Trafford. That's more likely than England surviving a fifth-day pitch against an Australia team full of self-belief. The forecast is for a dry Sunday.

After England's first innings was ended on 301, conceding a lead of 196, Smith and Matthew Wade revived Australia from 44-4 in their second innings with a stand of 105.

With uncharacteristic haste to give his side the chance to declare, Smith made 82 from just 92 balls, his lowest score in this series after a double century, two centuries, and a 92.

Wade added 34, and captain Tim Paine had the luxury of declaring their second innings on 186-6 in the middle of the 43rd over, and a lead of 382. On 23 not out at the time, Paine sprinted off the Old Trafford field so he could give his bowlers seven overs to attack England in evening light.

Cummins' double strike in two balls exceeded expectations.

Burns, trying to work the ball to the leg side, popped the ball to short cover.

Root came out and a length ball zipped past his defense and took out his bails.

Root was almost disbelieving, as he became the first England captain to make three ducks in a test series.