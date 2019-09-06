Darren Gough names one Indian bowler who can stop Australia's Steve Smith

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith has been in brilliant form ever since his comeback to the longest format of the game, and smashed a double-century on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test.

In only five innings he has played in this year so far, Smith became the highest run-getter in the calendar year. He also toppled Indian skipper Virat Kohli to regain the no.1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings for the best batsman.

His fine performances have drawn comparisons with Donald Bradman, with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting calling him a 'genius'.

The English supporters and experts are also in awe of the player.

Darren Gough, the former England pacer, however, has named one bowler among the current international cricketers who can stop Smith. He expressed his opinion on Instagram in a poll asked by cricket website, ESPNCricinfo.

Posting an image which included James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Morne Morkel, Jofra Archer, Yasir Shah and Rangana Herath, the site asked the fans to name one bowler who could dismiss Smith.

Gough, replying on the post, wrote, "Bumrah 100%".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Darren Gough picked Jasprit Bumrah.

Here is the post:

Jasprit Bumrah produced a stellar performance in the second Test of the recently-concluded series against West Indies, in which he took six wickets in the first innings - which also included a hat-trick. A brilliant performance from the Indian pacer was vital to India's 2-0 victory in the two-match series at the Caribbean. He also rose to number 3 in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, having played only 12 Test matches.

Smith's 211, meanwhile, was central to Australia's commendable score of 497/8 on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test. Captain Tim Paine and Mitchell Starc also made valuable contributions with the bat, as they scored half-centuries. Nathan Lyon scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 26 at number 11.