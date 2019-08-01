Ashes 2019 | 1st Test: England fans wave sandpaper after David Warner's dismissal on Day 1; see pics

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner walks back after being dismissed

The Ashes will be nothing if there is no friction and the heat of the contest is always taken a notch up as the England fans were well equipped with their chants and props for the 1st Test of the Ashes series in Birmingham. Making most of the opportunity, Australia lost opener David Warner early after opting to bat at Edgbaston and the fans present in numbers, waved sandpapers while the opener was walking back to the pavilion.

England's famous Barmy Army of fans had promised plenty of banter directed at the Aussies and their actions are being made known.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England fans wave Sandpaper on Warner's dismissal

The banter and mockery was expected from the host fans after the trio of Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft were involved in the ball-tampering saga last year in March. Even during the recently concluded World Cup, the England fans made the most of the England-Australia encounters.

It’s a sandpaper send off from the Hollies.



David Warner gone for the second time today from Stuart Broad. #TheAshes | #ENGvAUS | #Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/I2xhk3MK2q — Ploughmans CC (@PloughmansCC) August 1, 2019

David Warner getting booed and having sandpaper waved at him after getting out 😂 pic.twitter.com/EONX2gs04X — Conor Martin (@Conorjmartin96) August 1, 2019

Smith and Warner returned from 12-month bans to play roles in the Australian one-day squad's attempt to defend the World Cup, which ended in that semifinal loss at Edgbaston on July 11. Bancroft had a shorter ban despite being a key figure in the so-called Sandpapergate but has taken a longer route back to the national team.

The trio were named in Australia's playing XI after Australia won the toss and opted to bat. England had announced their XI a day earlier.

Australia made six changes to their team that played in their last Test. Peter Siddle is in and there's no Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. "They've been quality performers and will play a part in the series, no question. Siddle complements the other two."

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.