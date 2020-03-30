Image Source : PTI As pledged, BCCI donates Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has donated Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister's CARES Fund, as it pledged it do so on Saturday, to fight coronavirus pandemic in the country.

BCCI took to Twitter to post the photo of the slip of the payment and wrote: 'As pledged, BCCI has contributed INR 51 crores to hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s initiative PM-CARES Fund. #IndiaFightsCorona - @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS."

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli and hist wife Anushka Sharma pledged their support towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to aid the fight against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian skipper wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens."

There have been over 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the country so far.

The outbreak of the deadly virus has led to the postponement and cancellation of various sporting events around the country.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, is also suspended till April 15.

Earlier, BCCI said in the press release: "The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times."