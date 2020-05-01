You light up my world everyday: Virat Kohli's adorable birthday message for wife Anushka Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday celebrated her 32nd birthday and husband Virat Kohli shared a very adorable birthday message for her wife on Twitter.

"You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you Red heart," tweeted Kohli along with sharing a picture of the two where the Indian cricketer is seen giving cake to her wife.

You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nhYYr0CjDs — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh too wished Anushka on her birthday with a hilarious message on Twitter. "Happy birthday Rosie phabie sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy! @AnushkaSharma," Yuvraj tweeted.

Happy birthday Rosie phabie 🥳 🎂 sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy!@AnushkaSharma — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2020

Kohli and Anushka have been keeping fans occupied during the lockdown period by sharing various hilarious videos. Recently, Anushka had shared a video wherein she portrayed the role of a cricket fan asking Kohli to hit a boundary and the cricketer was reacted with a poker face.

