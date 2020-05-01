Friday, May 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. You light up my world everyday: Virat Kohli's adorable birthday message for wife Anushka Sharma

You light up my world everyday: Virat Kohli's adorable birthday message for wife Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday celebrated her 32nd birthday and husband Kohli shared an adorable message on Twitter to wish her wife

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2020 20:02 IST
Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma
Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday celebrated her 32nd birthday and husband Virat Kohli shared a very adorable birthday message for her wife on Twitter. 

"You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you Red heart," tweeted Kohli along with sharing a picture of the two where the Indian cricketer is seen giving cake to her wife. 

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh too wished Anushka on her birthday with a hilarious message on Twitter. "Happy birthday Rosie phabie sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy! @AnushkaSharma," Yuvraj tweeted.

Kohli and Anushka have been keeping fans occupied during the lockdown period by sharing various hilarious videos. Recently, Anushka had shared a video wherein she portrayed the role of a cricket fan asking Kohli to hit a boundary and the cricketer was reacted with a poker face. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X