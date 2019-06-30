Another umpiring blunder: India fails to review after Jason Roy gloves it to MS Dhoni | 2019 World Cup

Image Source : TWITTER The tournament hasn't exactly seen the best of umpiring decisions, and India were at the receiving end of yet another blunder.

Many umpiring decisions in the 2019 World Cup raised eyebrows among the fans and experts, and the ongoing game between England and India saw yet another poor decision.

Jason Roy should've been back in the hut in the 11th over of the game, when he gloved the ball to MS Dhoni on Hardik Pandya's delivery. Umpire Aleem Dar, however, failed to notice and called it a wide instead.

MS Dhoni, who is otherwise a sharp reader of the game from behind the wickets, also remained unsure of the edge and didn't take the review.

The replays eventually showed that there was indeed an edge through the glove.

The Indian fans were naturally disappointed with the missed chance, but moreover, their anger on poor umpiring decisions was clearly on show on Twitter.

DRS means umpire can get away with shit umpiring. This tournament has seen the worst standard of umpiring in a long long time but no criticism of umpires, blame players for taking/not taking reviews.... — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) June 30, 2019

DRS missed yes but how bad has the umpiring been? — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 30, 2019

I don't understand why it's called a "missed review", and not an "umpiring error". — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 30, 2019

The standard of umpiring in this World Cup has been lower than what we witness in gully cricket competitions in Mumbai, where the umpire is infact, a player from the batting team.#INDvENG #CWC19 — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 30, 2019

In the previous game against West Indies, Rohit Sharma was adjudged out by the third umpire on seemingly inconclusive evidence as well. The batsman was amused by the decision, and later took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

The dismissal, however, didn't cost India in that game, as the side cruised to a 125-run victory.