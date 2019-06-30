Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Another umpiring blunder: India fails to review after Jason Roy gloves it to MS Dhoni | 2019 World Cup

Another umpiring blunder: India fails to review after Jason Roy gloves it to MS Dhoni | 2019 World Cup

The tournament hasn't exactly seen the best of umpiring decisions, and India were at the receiving end of yet another blunder.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2019 16:15 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

The tournament hasn't exactly seen the best of umpiring decisions, and India were at the receiving end of yet another blunder.

Many umpiring decisions in the 2019 World Cup raised eyebrows among the fans and experts, and the ongoing game between England and India saw yet another poor decision.

Jason Roy should've been back in the hut in the 11th over of the game, when he gloved the ball to MS Dhoni on Hardik Pandya's delivery. Umpire Aleem Dar, however, failed to notice and called it a wide instead.

MS Dhoni, who is otherwise a sharp reader of the game from behind the wickets, also remained unsure of the edge and didn't take the review.

The replays eventually showed that there was indeed an edge through the glove.

The Indian fans were naturally disappointed with the missed chance, but moreover, their anger on poor umpiring decisions was clearly on show on Twitter.

In the previous game against West Indies, Rohit Sharma was adjudged out by the third umpire on seemingly inconclusive evidence as well. The batsman was amused by the decision, and later took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

The dismissal, however, didn't cost India in that game, as the side cruised to a 125-run victory.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: Aaron Finch all praise for Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey after win over New Zealand Next Story  