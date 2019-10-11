Anil Kumble named head coach of Kings XI Punjab

Image Source : GETTY File image of Anil Kumble

Two years after resigning as the head coach of the Indian cricket team under acrimonious circumstances following a rift with skipper Virat Kohli, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble is all set to return to coaching as he has been named as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab on Friday. Kumble has previously served as a chief mentor with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the past.

Kumble has also been put in charge of cricket operations in Kings XI Punjab following a board meeting on Thursday in Mumbai. With the update, Kumble will become the only Indian coach in Indian Premier League.

"Kumble is our choice to coach Kings XI. The world knows about his cricketing and coaching abilities. He's a very calm, cool and collected person. He comes with a lot of experience in the IPL, having worked with two other franchises in the past, and also with the Indian team. We're pretty sure that under his leadership, Kings XI will do very well, Kings XI co-owner Ness Wadia told TOI on Thursday.

Talking about Kumble's support staff for the impending season, former KXIP player and captain of the franchise in 2014 season, George Bailey has been roped in as the batting coach while former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi will be the assistant coach. On the other hand, South African legend Jonty Rhodes will be the fielding coach while Windies great Courtney Walsh will be KXIP's bowling coach and talent scout.

KXIP is yet to win the IPL trophy. The closest they had reached was in 2014 when they had lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.