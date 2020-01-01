Angelo Mathews recalled as Sri Lanka announce 16-man squad for T20I series against India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Angelo Mathews

Former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews has been recalled for the three-game T20I series between India and Sri Lanka as the Lankan cricket board announced the 16-man squad for the contest on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kasun Rajitha has been named as Nuwan Pradeep's replacement, who was initially part of the squad but was injured during practice.

Mathews has not been part of the T20I for the whole of 2019. His last appearance in a T20I game was in August 2018, against South Africa at home. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga remains Sri Lanka's captain for the series as the nation looks to begin the World Cup year on a positive note.

Sri Lanka squad for India T20Is: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha

Sri Lanka will be heading into the contest on the back of a whitewash in Australia. In fact, they have lost five of their last six T20I contests, which includes two one-offs (against New Zealand and England). Their only win came against Pakistan in early October 2019 where they had won all the three games in the contest. Overall, Sri Lanka have won just five T20I series since WT20 in 2016. Meanwhile, India have won all five bilateral series against Sri Lanka since WT20 four years back.

The three-game series starts January 5 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, followed by the second game two days later in Indore. The final match will be played in Pune on January 10.