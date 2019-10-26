Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andrew Tye set to miss Sri Lanka T20Is, Aaron Finch fit to play

Australia pacer Andrew Tye has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka and may well miss the following series against Pakistan as well due to an elbow injury.

However, Tye's injury won't prevent the Aussies from fielding a strong attack as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson are all available for selection.

But, there was soom good news as well as skipper Aaron Finch was declared fit to play after fears grew regarding his involvement following him missing two games for Victoria with a side strain.

"(I'm) all good, ready to go. I felt really good batting in particular," Finch confirmed.

"I was a bit worried about throwing yesterday, it wasn't the most comfortable the last couple of days in Perth. Getting here and batting yesterday, throwing a fair bit gave me some confidence. I'd say I'm 99 percent chance of playing tomorrow. Earlier in the week I was (in doubt). It didn't progress all that quickly, but the last three days I got full movement and full training today."

Ashton Turner has also been passed fit to play despite some concerns regarding his throwing and bowling limitations.

"He's not bowling yet, batting no problem at all. His throwing is a bit more limited to inside the ring. That's something that's going to have to be monitored along the way with his rehab. The fact he can throw with some decent pace in the ring. I think yesterday was more with workload and not wanting to overdo it," Finch said

The first T20I will be played on Sunday in Adelaide.