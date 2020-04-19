Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andrew McDonald believes Marnus Labuschagne will be part of 2023 World Cup squad

Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald said Marnus Labuschagne growth at No. 3 in Test cricket is phenomenal. Labuschagne is enjoying the form of his life and is the leading run-scorer in the World Test Championship.

Labuschagne was also the highest run-scorer in Test in 2019, he slammed 1104 runs at a staggering average of 64.94. He scored three centuries and seven half-centuries. Labuschagne exemplary show with last also landed him on the third spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

The right-handed batsman burst on to the scene after coming in as a concussion substitute in place of Steve Smith during the last year’s second Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground. After Smith was hit by Jofra Archer's lethal bouncer, Labuschagne held the ground with grit and determination. After that match, Labuschagne never looked back and score tons of runs in Test cricket.

McDonald heaped praises on Labuschagne's growth and claimed it's great to witness it.

“The real surprise for me, and it’s been pretty well documented, was Marnus. His growth into that Test No. 3 position was phenomenal and great to witness. I’ve done a fair bit of coaching against him at the state level and had never seen the level he has been able to play at and long may it be the case,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Donald as saying.

The 25-year-old was named as the 2019 ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer. He also named among the Five Cricketers of the Year by Wisden recently.

Donald also believes that Labuschagne is a very good player of spin and will be part of Australia's 2023 World Cup squad.

“He was good in the 50-over game batting in the middle order, him and Steve Smith, he’s a very good player of spin. So going forward to a World Cup in 2023 think he’ll be a part of that one-day team with a view to being on the big stage in 2023 assuming all goes well,” McDonald said.

“His ability to play spin, fast bowling, rotate [strike], he’s a good fielder, so there’s a handy package there. A good find for the selectors who persisted with him - no one saw that, so full credit to those who picked him,” he added.

