Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive: Cricket fraternity wishes megastar speedy recovery

Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the isolation ward of a city hospital.

The 77-year-old actor, who is at the Nanavati hospital, shared his health update on Twitter.

“I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Bachchan tweeted.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he added.

Following the news, from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, all of the cricket fraternity prayed for his speedy recovery...

Take care Amit ji.



Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir 🙏🙏 https://t.co/PQbmiUPrYf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/s2VIq1SRh5 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan. The prayers and good wishes of the entire country are behind you. You have always been a fighter and will see this through too with your will power and resilience. Hope you get well really soon ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/39yqi3Mb0b — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 11, 2020

