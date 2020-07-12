Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive: Cricket fraternity wishes megastar speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted at the Nanavati hospital

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2020 0:02 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : PTI

Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the isolation ward of a city hospital.

The 77-year-old actor, who is at the Nanavati hospital, shared his health update on Twitter.

“I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Bachchan tweeted.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he added.

Following the news, from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, all of the cricket fraternity prayed for his speedy recovery...

