Amazing to spend so much time with Anushka: Virat Kohli finds silver lining amid COVID-19 lockdown

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The coronavirus pandemic has halted all sporting activities across the globe confining athletes to their home. India are currently undergoing their third lockdown phase with a stretch of almost 48 days. But amid this tough phase, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has found a silver lining as he admitted that this has been the longest he has spent with wife Anushka Sharma together since the time the two met.

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Kohli recalled that under normal circumstances either he is on a tour or she has been away for her film shoots. But with both being at home at the same time, the couple finds it as the only positive amid the lockdown phase.

“Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she’s working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There’s something or the other happening! There’s one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it’s been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day. It’s so nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It’s been amazing,” he said.

The two have also been active on social media either posting their pictures or sharing hilarious videos. Kohli has also done quite a few Live Instagram sessions with fellow cricketers. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also celebrated his wife's birthday a few days while also posting an adorable message for her on Twitter.

When asked whether they have discovered any new things about each other, the Indian skipper said, “We have a lot of faith in each other that we love doing the same things. This has only made our faith even stronger. When you haven’t spent so much time with each other, you don’t really know a few things about each other as much as you would when you live together on an everyday basis. But it’s been absolutely the same, there’s been no difference whether we’ve spent two days together or we spent so many days together and that’s an amazing thing for both of us. It’s been a blessing of sorts that we have had this time together. This time has been quite nice.”

Kohli last played for India in the New Zealand Test series. He along with his team were gearing up for the ODI series against South Africa at home, but the contest was cancelled owing to the pandemic. The BCCI further called off the 13th season of IPL until further notice.

