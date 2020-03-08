India vs Australia: Big game? No pressure! Alyssa Healy breaks record for fastest half-century in ICC final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alyssa Healy was at the top of her game as she slammed the fastest-ever half-century in an ICC final - across men's and women's cricket.

Alyssa Healy slammed the fastest half-century - men's or women's - in an ICC final on Sunday, as Australia takes on India in the final of the women's T20 World Cup. Healy reached the fifty-run mark in merely 30 balls, which is now the fastest half-century in the final of an ICC event.

Healy was at the top of her game as she gave a blistering start to the home side against India, who remain unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The 29-year-old was aggressive from ball one, as she scored three fours in the very first over of the innings off Deepti Sharma. While her opening partner, Beth Mooney focussed on consolidating the strike, Healy took the charge, slamming six boundaries in the first three overs.

In the tenth over of the innings, she reached her half-century, which was her twelfth in T20Is.

She was eventually dismissed on 75 off just 39 deliveries, but that wasn't before he hit Shikha Pandey for three straight sixes.

Pandey had been in top form throughout the tournament, but Healy scored 27 runs off the Indian pacer off just ten deliveries.

A destructive innings from Alyssa Healy!



She now owns the three fastest 50s of the tournament.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DFBTSt9RC8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 8, 2020

Australia are currently dominating over the Indian team in the game, who look short of answers as the Aussie batters continue on their onslaught - even after the departure of Healy.

During her innings, Healy also completed 2000 runs in T20I cricket.

Incidentally, this was Healy's second fastest fifty in this tournament alone. The top three-fastest fifties in the 2020 women's T20 World Cup belong to Healy - while she scored a half-century in 30 balls in the final, she reached the figure in merely 26 balls earlier in the tournament.