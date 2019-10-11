Always got your back: KL Rahul shares hilarious tweet on Hardik Pandya's 26th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM - RAHULKL Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

As Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday, his teammate who is also known to be his very close friend, KL Rahul shared a hilarious post on Instagram while wishing him happy birthday.

"Happy birthday you fool, always got your back. Happiness, love and some brain cells this year," wrote Rahul on Instagram while also sharing a picture of the two.

Earlier in the day, Hardik's brother, Krunal took to Twitter to write, "The greatest gift our parents ever gave me was you, little bro. Happy birthday bhai ... Keep shining like only you can Now and forever, we’re in this together @hardikpandya7," while sharing a then-and-now picture of the two.

Hardik is presently in London where he is recovering from a successful lower-back surgery. He had incurred the injury during India's group-stage tie against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018. He did recover in time to play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 and take part in World Cup earlier in June, but the injury resurfaced once again.

Earlier this week, he had taken to Twitter to share a video of himself showing his journey of recovery. "Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot," he had captioned the video.

On Thursday, Hardik was visited by Nita Ambani, owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians. "Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration," Hardik wrote in an Instagram post.