All England players training for West Indies series test negative for COVID-19

England's entire training group, who are gearing up for the impending West Indies series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, have all tested negative for coronavirus, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The results are part of a larger number of tests conducted by the ECB at the two bio-secure venues - Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford - which will be hosting the Test series against West Indies starting July 8 onwards.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, it was reported that pacer Jofra Archer would only join the 30-man training squad of England after having a second coronavirus testing after a member of his household fell ill. The result will be confirmed by ECB on Thursday.

ECB on Wednesday confirmed that a total of 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between the period of June 3 and 23 with "several stakeholder groups" working at Southampton and Manchester and it also included some people being tested multiple times.

In a statement, it added: "These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff. We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative."

The three-match Test series will begin from July 8 onwards with all three matches skated to be held at the Old Trafford ground.

