Alicante T10, Match 11, Pinatar Pirates CC vs Madrid United CC: Live Streaming, Weather and Dream 11 details

ECS-Alicante T10 league 2020: The 11th match between Pinatar Pirates C.C and Madrid United wil be played at the CC at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante.

The match will start at 4:00 PM local time (3:00 AM GMT) (8:30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed on Fan code in India.

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy:

Pinatar Pirates CC have won two of their three agmes in the ECS-Alicante T10 league 2020 but lost the last game against Sporting Alfas CC. Pirates have a strong batting all-round line-up which can help them get back to winnig ways in upcoming game.

Madrid United CC on the other hand, will play their second game on the same day against Pirates and will be interesting to see how they cope up. They have some exciting players but it remains to be seen how they do against an experienced Pinatar Pirates side.

Weather Forecast:

The conditions remain clear and there are no chances of rain and the temperature is set to be around 13 and 23 Degree Celsius throughout the day.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club will provide good competition between bat and ball. But, bowlers will be favoured because of the wind. But, win toss and bat first should be the way forward.

Probable Playing XIs:

Madrid United CC:

Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (C), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (WK), Kashif Iqbal, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammed Saleem

Pinatar Pirates C.C

Gopi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh (WK), Lovejit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Vikash Singh, Abbas Saqlemm