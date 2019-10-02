Alex Hales signs one-year deal with Sydney Thunders for Big Bash League 9

Alex Hales of Notts Outlaws bats during the Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final match between Notts Outlaws and Worcestershire Rapids at Edgbaston on September 21 (GETTY)

England batsman Alex Hales has signed a one-year deal with Syndey Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League. Hales joins South African all-rounder Chris Morris as the club's two overseas players, with Jos Buttler unavailable for this season due to England's tour of South Africa.

I really can't wait to return to the Big Bash," said Hales.

"Sydney Thunder is the full package. Sydney is one of the best cities in the world, getting the chance to work with Shane Bond - who is a highly respected coach - and it's a young club, so hopefully I can be part of building a successful family there.

"As an opener you want to be one of the leading run-scorers, so that's definitely one of my aims," he added.

The 30-year-old has played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T20Is for England.

Sydney Thunder head coach Shane Bond cited Hales' extensive T20 experience as one of the reasons he wanted the Englishman in this year's squad.

"He's one of the best T20 batters in the world. To have someone of his quality available for the whole tournament for us is a great pick up," Bond said.

"I spent a little bit of time with him at the Mumbai Indians and came up against him when I coached New Zealand and he smacked us a number of times.

"He's one of the most destructive batters, is an outstanding fielder and is also obviously a highly experienced player.

Sydney Thunder will open their ninth BBL campaign against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on December 17, before playing their first game in Sydney on January 2.