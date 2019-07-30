Image Source : @AJINKYARAHANE/INSTAGRAM Ajinkya Rahane announces arrival of new family member with adorable Instagram post

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday shared an adorable post on social networking site Instagram to announce the arrival of a new family member along with his wife.

The batsman posted photos with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar as the couple expect their first child.

Radhika (Rahane's wife) also shared some photos with a post: "We’re adding a little more love to our family."

The right-handed batsman will soon join Team India for West Indies tour as part of the Test squad. The first Test match of the two-match series will be played on August 22.

The Test series against the Windies will also mark the beginning of the World Test Championship for India, Rahane's form in the wake of Rohit Sharma's selection was again a talking point as the team departed for the Caribbean but Kohli put an end to it and showed faith in the experienced Mumbaikar to come good.

"Even in South Africa, we played Rohit because of his batting against Sri Lanka and in the ODI format. So that was the reason why we chose him over Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane).

"Jinx has been solid player for us through and through. That's always been our communication. He is one of the most sorted guys. Really, really composed. He reads the game well also. Priceless fielder. We have all seen the impact he can create in Test cricket with is slip catching and everything.

"I think under pressure he has performed really well. The guy averages 43 in Test cricket, it is not like he is early 30s. I don't think we should jump the gun on someone like Jinx. He has done the job for us under pressure and it is the patch which anyone can go through. But I think, he will come around, he is that good a player," Kohli said.

Rahane, therefore, should continue to play at No.5 for India as things stand with Rohit coming in at No.6 should India decide to go with six regular batsmen in the first Test at Antigua.