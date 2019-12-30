After impressive 2019, Virat Kohli and boys enjoy holiday season with loved ones - See pics

Image Source : TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli and boys enjoy holiday season

After capping off yet another impressive year across formats, Indian cricketers are enjoying the holiday season vacationing with their loved ones. While skipper Virat Kohli is off to Switzerland with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja is off to London while young Rishabh Pant celebrated Christmas with MS Dhoni in Dubai.

Kohli is presently in the snowy town of Gstaad in Switzerland with his wife. He posted two pictures of the couple on Saturday while Anushka shared a picture on her Instagram handle on Monday where the two pose with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Rohit Sharma, India's limited-overs vice-captain, spent the holiday season at an amusement park with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira before spending his 'cookie monster's' first birthday on Monday.

Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world ❤️ @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/fhANnyjf6l — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 30, 2019

On the other hand, Jadeja headed to Londo for his vacation with wife Riva Solanki. The all-rounder shared a picture of the two posing in front of Westminster Abbey.

Earlier on Christmas day, Pant was spotted with Dhoni and few of their friends celebrating the day in Dubai.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are also off for a vacation although they haven't revealed the location. While pacer Umesh Yadav is 'chilling' with wife Tanya.

Chill out man. 'Eat, drink and be cozy.' 😎 pic.twitter.com/neq5T69Gno — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team capped off another impressive year. In Tests, they finished atop at the end of 2019 following an unbeaten streak throughout the year. In 12 matches they played in the format, India won seven while one ended in a draw. In ODIs, Kohli's Men in Blue stand third in the list with 18 wins and eight defeats in 27 matches in 2019. India, who were the hot favourite to lift the World Cup trophy, were eliminated by New Zealand in the semis. Team India, however, finished with most wins in 2019 in T20Is - 9 out of 16.