After ICC suspension, Zimbabwe pull out of Bangladesh Tri-series, Afghanistan series

Zimbabwe Cricket has notified in a statement its inability to stage domestic competitions or fulfil the obligations of the Future Tours Programme after the ICC suspended the country's Sports and Recreation Commission for replacing the elected board with an interim committee last month.

ICC imposed a suspension on Zimbabwe Cricket which saw its funds being frozen and are denied permission to participate in any ICC tournament, which can also include the men's and women's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

"To exacerbate the matter, ZC will not be able to stage first domestic competitions nor to fulfill its Future Tours Programme (FTP) and other international obligations, including the tour to Bangladesh for a T20 triangular series that also includes Afghanistan in September," ZC said in a statement on Saturday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended ZC with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

"In all this, players and staff are bearing the brunt of the standoff and they might be forced to go for months or forever without their salaries and match fees," the statement added.

"We would like to see our teams playing again as soon as possible and the ZC board is ready to cooperate with the SRC and other stakeholders to get Zimbabwe back to operating within the confines of the ICC statutes again," the statement said.

(With ANI Inputs)