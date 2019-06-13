Image Source : GETTY IMAGES After 2019 World Cup India to open World Test Championship against West Indies in August

West Indies and India will begin the inaugural World Test Cricket Championship with two Tests in August.

They are scheduled to meet in Antigua from August 22-26 and Jamaica from August 30 to September 3.

The World Test Championship will be played over two years, with the aim of giving more context to cricket's longest format.

The Tests will be preceded by three Twenty20 Internationals, two of which will be in Lauderhill, Florida, and three One-Day Internationals, one of which will be in Guyana, where the teams have not met in an ODI in three decades.

Here is the complete schedule of India tour of West Indies:

August 3- 1st T20I, Lauderhill, U.S.

August 4: 2nd T20I, Lauderhill, U.S.

August 6: 3rd T20I, Guyana

August 8: 1st ODI, Guyana

August 11: 2nd ODI, Trinidad

August 14: 3rd ODI, Trinidad

August 22-26: 1st Test, Antigua

August 30-September 3: 2nd Test, Jamaica