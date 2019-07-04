Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Afghanistan vs West Indies: Chris Gayle lasts 18 balls in final World Cup appearance

Chris Gayle's last innings at World Cup lasted 18 balls. "The Universe Boss," as the 39-year-old West Indies opener calls himself, was on 7 when he stepped forward at the crease and tried to smash Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran to the fence on the offside. He ended up nicking it behind to Ikram Ali Khil.

Gayle trudged off, briefly holding his bat up to the crowd. He had needed 18 runs to eclipse Brian Lara's record of 10,348 for the West Indies in ODIs.

Gayle made his record-tying 295th ODI appearance for the Windies, matching Lara's haul.

He had planned to retire from ODIs at the end of the World Cup but recently said he would be available for matches against India in August.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan under sunny skies and on a pitch that should be good for batting.

The Windies made two changes, with opener Evin Lewis and paceman Kemar Roach in for Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel.

Afghanistan brought in Dawlat Zadran and Sayed Shirzad for Hashmatullah Shahidi and the newly retired Hamid Hassan.

Headingley is bathed in sunshine for the last match for both teams at the tournament.