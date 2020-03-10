Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Streaming: Watch AFG vs IRE stream live cricket match online

Image Source : @ACBOFFICIALS TWITTER Afghanistan vs Ireland, Live Streaming Cricket 3rd T20I: Watch AFG vs IRE stream live cricket match online

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Live Streaming Cricket 3rd T20I: Afghanistan have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and have continued their supremacy over Ireland. Since 2013, Ireland have failed to beat Afghanistan and their tally now stands at 14-3 in favour of the Afghans. Ireland would look to win the game and salvage some pride and also end the losing streak in the process while Afghanistan will aim to maintain their dominant run. Here you can find all the details of where to live stream AFG vs IRE live match and know live score of Aghanistan vs Ireland live cricket match. [Live Cricket Score]

When is Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match?

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match will be played on March 10 (Tuesday).

When will Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match start?

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 02.00 PM.

Where is Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match being played?

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match is being played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground,Greater Noida

Where can you Live Stream CricketAfghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on rtasports.live

Where can you watch Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match will not be telecasted on TV in India

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Cricket Match?

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan(c), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Stephen Doheny, Boyd Rankin, Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany