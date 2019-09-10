Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
Afghan kids celebrate victory over Bangladesh, video goes viral

Afghanistan recorded their first-ever away Test victory when they thrashed Bangladesh by 224 runs.

September 10, 2019
Afghan kids celebrate victory over Bangladesh, video goes viral

Afghanistan created history by beating Bangladesh in what was their first-ever away Test. Needing four wickets to win the one-off Test on the final day, Afghanistan got just 18 overs in the third session to finish the job with much of the rest of the day washed off by rain.

The last wicket sparked wild celebrations from the Afghan players, who were playing just their third Test match. The celebrations were not restricted to the field as it turned out with a video of a bunch of Afghan kids celebrating the moment.

It was shared by former Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Shafiq Stanikzai. "This is what it means to us as Nation, love u all #BlueTigers. @rashidkhan_19 u r a living super star in the cricket lobe@MohammadNabi007 am sure u must be happy for such a wonderful ending of ur test career (sic.)" he tweeted.

Captain Rashid Khan led from the front, taking five wickets in the first innings and six in the second. 

He took three of the four wickets on the final day with the last one being of Soumya Sarkar who fended off the Afghanistan bowlers until there was just 3.2 overs left.

Afghanistan play their next Test match in November in their designated home of Dehradun in a one-off match against the West Indies.

