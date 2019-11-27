Image Source : @WINDIESCRICKET/TWITTER AFG vs WI: Rahkeem Cornwall leaves all odds behind to return with best bowling figures in India in 2019

West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall added to his rising stock as he picked up a seven-for against Afghanistan in the only Test here, returning with the best bowling figures in India in 2019.

Afghanistan, for whom this venue is their adopted 'home', were bundled out for 187 after Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field first.

Cornwall returned 7/75 as he ran through the batting line up almost toying with the Afghan batsmen with his guile. Holder picked up two wickets and Jomel Warrican got another as West Indies bossed Day 1.

Cornwall's effort was also the best first-innings figures for any West Indies spinner since Jack Noregia took 9 for 95 against India 48 years ago.

Afghanistan are chasing a rare record by becoming the first nation to have won three of their first four Test matches. They lost against India inside two days in their inaugural Test, but then went on to beat Ireland and Bangladesh in their next two Tests.

Afghanistan awarded a test debut to batsman Nasir Jamal, who fell for four runs to Cornwall, and surprisingly left out allrounder Karim Janat, who played a vital role in Afghanistan’s win in the T20I series against West Indies.