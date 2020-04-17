Ae Kohli, chauka marna chauka: Virat Kohli gets hilarious fan-like taunt from wife Anushka Sharma | Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The coronavirus lockdown, which has now been shifted to May 3 in India, has stopped all sporting activities in the country. Even IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely until further notice. But Anushka Sharma is making sure that Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli doesn't miss being on the field as she shared a hilarious video on Friday to keep his cricket fever alive.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a video where she gives the fan-like experience to Kohli. Playing the character of an enthusiastic fan, Anushka is seen shouting, “Kohli! Ae Kohli Kohli! Chauka marna chauka! Kya karra hai?" The camera pans to the 31-year-old and he gives an epic reaction.

She captioned the video: "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

IPL 2020 on Thursday was suspended for the second time, this time until further notice by the BCCI, amid the rising concern over the coronavirus. The board is now in search for a safe window later in the calendar year despite a packed fixture which includes Asia Cup in Dubai and the World T20 in October in Australia.

