Adelaide Oval hotel could serve as quarantine base for Indian team during 2020-21 tour to Australia

The new hotel at the Adelaide Oval can be offered as a potential coronavirus quarantine centre to the visiting Indian cricket team during its upcoming tour of Australia, which is currently under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, South Australian cricket chief Keith Bradshaw has reached out to Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts to offer the $42 million hotel for use by Virat Kohli's side if they are allowed into the country next season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kangaroo Island and Rottnest Island have also been mooted as potential self-isolation sites for Team India, the report further said.

Under current measures, visitors must isolate for 14 days is Australia, which is problematic for elite athletes who need to train in order to maintain conditioning and form for competition.

The hotel, which would have 138 rooms and is expected to open in September, would enable the Indian team to "train in first-class cricket facilities at the adjacent nets as well and give them access to suitable dining and nutrition options."

"A warm-up match could also be staged at the venue, which would need to be closed off to the public during the isolation period, once the mandatory two weeks have been completed," the report said.

However, any plan would need to be signed off by government and health authorities as well as the BCCI.

The cancellation of the four-Test series against India could cost Cricket Australia potentially up to $300 million in lost TV revenue.

Before the four-Test series, Australia are also scheduled to host T20 World Cup in October-November which is also under threat due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 1.3 lakh lives across the world thus far.

