Adam Gilchrist lauds efforts of Indian nurse in Australia amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Adam Gilchrist gave a shout-out to Indian nurse Sharon Varghese, who has been working in Wollongong as a care-worker.

Australia's former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist on Thursday hailed the efforts of an Indian-born nurse, who is working at a care home in Wollongong. Sharon Verghese, who is a student at the University of Wollongong, has been working as a care-worker during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Sharon I wanted to say congratulations on your selfless act. All of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family will be so very proud of your efforts. Congratulations and please keep it up, we are all in this together," Gilchrist wrote.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) has also appreciated the work done by Sharon, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.

"At least two lakh of our nurses are abroad. Besides the Gulf, they are also in the US, Australia and other countries. Nurses from Kerala are most sought after because service is in their blood," said UNA general secretary Sujanapal Achuththan.

Sharon later told a Malayalam news channel that she was bowled over by the World Cup winner's shout out. She hails from Kottayam in central Kerala and has been in Australia since 2016.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far resulted in 102 deaths in Australia, with 7,285 positive cases so far. 6,744 have recovered.

