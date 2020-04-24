Abu Dhabi to offer venue for completing England cricket season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The offer could be extended to both County cricket and international matches.

The cricket season in England could be hosted in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC), the governing body for cricket in the city, is set to offer the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) its facilities for usage between October and January, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The city's Sheikh Zayed Stadium complex has multiple grounds meaning more than one matches could take place at the same time. The stadium has served as Pakistan's home for a number of years apart from hosting IPL, PSL and County Championship matches.

The summer season for cricket in England has been ravaged due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought cricket to a standstill around the world. The United Kingdom is still grappling with the pandemic but the United Arab Emirates (UAE) seems to have seen off the worst of it with night-time curfews and a disinfection programme.

Tournaments and series around the world have come to a standstill due to the pandemic. England players like Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes would have been involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this time of the year but the cash-rich T20 league was also postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India.

