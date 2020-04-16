Absence of bilateral series against India since 2008 results in PCB losing USD 90 million

Image Source : PCB Pakistan Cricket Board

Owing to the rising tensions between the two countries since 2008, the high-octane bilateral series between India and Pakistan were put to a halt. The two have since then only faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup events. And because of a lack of any bilateral contest, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has incurred a loss to the tune of USD 90 million in its previous media rights deal.

A PTI source close to PCB confirmed that their last five-year deal included two series against India at home with a contract worth 149 million dollars stating the condition that it was only for India versus Pakistan series.

"Unfortunately since Pakistan was unable to play the two home series against India as included in the agreement, Ten Sports and PTV the two broadcasters who had taken the rights deducted 90 million dollars of the total sum as per the agreement," the source said.

The PCB also faced financial disagreements with its last broadcaster over the unscheduled home series against West Indies etc.

The source said that the PCB has already started exploring the market to get good money for its international home media rights deal either short or long term.

"The problem is that right now due to the Coronavirus pandemic the situation in the market is bad. In fact, the situation for cricket broadcast rights has been poor since last December," he said.

PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani earlier this week in a podcast had said that the Board was mentally prepared to get bids which would be lower in price than what the Board anticipated.

Mani had insisted that although the PCB had suffered losses because of absence of series against India but it can live without playing them.

(with PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage